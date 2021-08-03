Webb County Clerk seeks re-election

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official announces she will be seeking re-election.

Margie Ramirez Ibarra has been the Webb County clerk for nearly two decades.

Since 2004, her office has implemented a new court system bringing E-filling for all probate and civil cases making court records easily available to all judges, attorneys, and citizens of Webb County.

Ibarra’s office provided free services to all military veterans such as copies of discharge records, marriage license and property records.

Before serving as the Webb County Clerk she has been an employee with the county for 34 years.

