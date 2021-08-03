Advertisement

Woman reported dead after fatal car accident

Source: AP Newsroom
(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One person dies after a multi-vehicle accident is reported on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a wreck involving three vehicles was reported on the 2800 block of northeast Bob Bullock Loop.

A woman in her 20′s was reported dead at the scene after suffering from fatal injuries.

Another driver was a man in his 40′s that was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition, while the third driver refused treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

