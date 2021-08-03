Advertisement

Woman’s big mouth leads to fame and records

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman’s big mouth leads to viral fame and lands her in the record books!

Samantha Ramsdell has quite the following on TikTok where she says she shows off her impressive talents such as eating a sandwich whole.

Going viral caught the eye of the folks at Guinness, who reached out.

Ramsdell put her money where her monumental mouth is and ended up being named the woman with the largest mouth in the world.

She says the title allows her to embrace something that once made her feel insecure.

