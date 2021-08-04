7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A nearly stationary upper level wind shift boundary and surface front lies above our part of Texas. With a deep layer of very moist air over our area, showers and thundershowers will likely pop up during the course of tonight and Wednesday. Showers that do develop have the potential of producing locally heavy rain. The upper level wind shift boundary and surface front will begin to edge away to the north during Thursday. The atmosphere will still be moist, and isolated showers are still possible. Sunnier, hotter weather will return beginning Friday as the atmosphere above becomes drier.

I’m expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of some showers or thundershowers. Low in the mid 70′s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers and thundershowers dotting our part of the state. High in the low to mid 90′s. Partly cloudy Friday through Tuesday. Hotter, highs near or a little above 100.

