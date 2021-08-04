Agents recover stolen vehicle during smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities recovered a stolen vehicle that was being used during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened late Tuesday night when troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 44 near Freer but the driver refused to pull over.

Agents helped DPS during the pursuit and eventually found the abandoned vehicle at a ranch area.

Agents say the vehicle was reported stolen near San Antonio.

The driver damaged four gates during the incident, showing the negligence and disregard smugglers have for personal property.

