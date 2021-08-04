Advertisement

Amazon introduces new touchless smart soap dispenser

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amazon has a new device that could lead to less singing while you wash your hands.

The online retailer has introduced a touchless smart soap dispenser --and it does more than just dispense suds.

It comes with a 20-second timer as you wash.

The CDC recommends people wash their hands for at least 20 seconds while humming the “Happy Birthday” song.

If you really need the music-- Amazon says its dispenser also connects to Alexa.

So you can ask for a song as you scrub and it will play on your Alexa device.

The Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser goes on sale Wednesday and costs $55.

