Barbie unveils #ThankYouHeroes doll line

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of women from around the world are the inspiration for the newest additions to the #ThankYouHeroes line from Barbie.

The new dolls honor global front-line medical workers and researchers.

Mattel says these dedicated heroes have worked tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Mattel says the line is intended to nurture and ignite the imaginations of children playing out their own storylines as heroes.

