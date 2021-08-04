Advertisement

Barbie unveils #ThankYouHeroes doll line

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of women from around the world are the inspiration for the newest additions to the #ThankYouHeroes line from Barbie.

The new dolls honor global front-line medical workers and researchers.

Mattel says these dedicated heroes have worked tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Mattel says the line is intended to nurture and ignite the imaginations of children playing out their own storylines as heroes.

