Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa
Man accused of running over woman with vehicle
A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
Border Patrol agent involved in accidental weapon discharge
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
A crash was reported.
Accident causes closures on Clark Boulevard

Latest News

Imaginarium of South Texas introduces Leaf, the Gecko
Imaginarium of South Texas introduces Leaf, the Gecko
Imaginarium of South Texas introduces Leaf, the Gecko
imaginarium introduces Leaf, the Gecko
(Source: Gray News)
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
Laredo Medical Center
Local hospital on diversion