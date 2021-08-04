Eat some cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s nothing half-baked about today, because it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

Whether you prefer them soft and chewy or crispy, there’s nothing quite like a hot and chocolaty cookie FRESH out of the oven.

The chocolate chip cookie was created by accident.

In the 1930s, Ruth Wakefield, owner of the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, added broken chocolate bar pieces into her cookie batter thinking that they would melt. Instead, the classic dessert was born.

