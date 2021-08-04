IKEA releasing meatball scented candle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - IKEA is releasing a limited edition meatball scented candle.

The candle is part of the brand’s limited edition “IKEA store in a box” Created for the 10th anniversary of Ikea’s loyalty program.

The box brings together the sensory experiences of visiting an IKEA store all in one compact box.

Members of IKEA’s loyalty program can enter to win the “IKEA store in a box” sweepstakes starting Friday (August 6th) through August 22nd.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.