Imaginarium of South Texas introduces Leaf, the Gecko

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our friends at the Imaginarium couldn’t wait to introduce us to the newest addition to the family.

Executive Director Norma Murillo and Activities Director Jaime Gurrola brought Leaf, a crusted Gecko, to make his television debut.

We learned that Leaf is quite the jumper and adept at climbing walls.

Even though Leaf is brand-new and considered a flight risk, Leaf sure looked excited to be on T.V.

The Imaginarium’s jumping fanatic made it just in time for the organization’s upcoming event.

The Austin Reptile Show is coming in this Friday and Saturday, August 6th and August 7th.

There will be two shows per day and will be held at different times.

For more information, you can catch all the information in today’s interview or at https://www.istx.org/.

You can also (956) 728-0404.

