It can’t rain all the time

More chances of rain
More chances of rain
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It can’t rain all the time, but you can bet that we will be prepared for the possibility of rain for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 93 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

These chances of rain will continue into Thursday as well as the 90 degree temperatures.

Temperatures will start to increase and those chances of rain will decrease by Friday.

We are expecting a high of 97 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Hopefully by the afternoon, we’ll remain dry, so we can avoid the humidity.

On Saturday those hundred degree temperatures make a comeback and it looks like it’s going to stay that way as we head into next week.

On Monday and Tuesday we are expecting a high of 101.

