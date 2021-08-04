Judge issues order to stop vehicles carrying migrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal judge has ordered Texas to not allow state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they may spread COVID-19.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized state troopers along the border to stop any vehicle upon what is considered “reasonable suspicion” that it might be carrying migrants.

The Biden administration accused Abbott of possibly making the spread of COVID-19 worse.

They argued that getting in the way of migrant transfers would keep unaccompanied children in crowded facilities even longer.

The temporary restraining order handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone comes as worries and new cases are rising along the U.S./Mexico border.

