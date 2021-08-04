Advertisement

Local hospital on diversion

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Health Authority Dr. Trevino confirmed that Laredo Medical Center went into diversion Tuesday afternoon.

He says hospitals typically use diversion when they don’t have the available staffing for beds.

On top of this, the Holding Institute has once again been placed on quarantine due to the number of migrants testing positive for the coronavirus which is having an effect on the local medical community.

He said in a statement that they’re continuing to work with local non-governmental organizations as they’re impacted by what should be a federally supported responsibility.

And that a quarantine has been issued to manage the level of infection while protecting the medically under-served community, the migrants, and hospital capacity which is currently in overflow.

