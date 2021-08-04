Local malls prepare for Tax Free Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This upcoming weekend is Tax Free Weekend.

Last year during the peak of the pandemic, both local malls said store traffic wasn’t as high, but that might change now that kids are heading back to the classrooms.

We are a couple of weeks away from the first day of school, and this time around every student is going back to class.

This means parents will probably want to take advantage of savings on new clothes or school supplies for their kids.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is Tax Free Weekend and both Mall Del Norte and the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo are expecting many back to school shoppers this weekend.

Most shoes and clothes that cost less than $100 may be tax free along with computers, and other qualifying electronic devices.

Over at the Outlet Shoppes, they are recommending shoppers use a mask, but they aren’t requiring one.

However, some stores do have signs outside their doors asking for masks to be used.

After COVID-19 affected business, they say their sales have started to bounce back, and not just from local shoppers.

Although bridges remain closed for non-essential travel, officials say shoppers from Mexico have started making their presence again, along with bulk buyers.

As for Mall Del Norte, they still haven’t reached back to us about their safety protocols, but they sent a press release about their tax free holiday sales.

The items that are not exempt from Tax Free Weekend are school and art supplies individually priced at more than $100 and items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.

You can find more information and resources from the Texas Comptroller here.

You can also find more information about Mall Del Norte’s plans for tax-free weekend here.

