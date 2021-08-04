Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from store

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of video games and electronics is caught by police.

Alberto Arturo Mercado, 29 was arrested on July 30, almost a year after the case came to light.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 at around 6 p.m. when officers were called out to an electronics store at the 7900 block of San Dario.

Officers met with a store manager who stated that one of his employees had been stealing video games, and Apple AirPods valued at over $12,000.

After reviewing the footage, they observed Mercado concealing the items and then walking out of the store without paying for them.

After a thorough investigation, a warrant was approved to arrest Mercado for theft.

