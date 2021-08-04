Man who reported water issues receives key to the city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local resident who brought the water issues to light is receiving some recognition from the city.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, member Mercurio Martinez the third honored Mr. Federico Reyes due to his outstanding service to the Laredo community and watching over our water.

Mayor Pete Saenz along with Council member Vanessa Perez and Alyssa Cigarroa co-sponsored the item.

Mayor Saenz presented Reyes with the key to the city which is the highest honor that the city can bestow on a citizen for their good intentions and efforts in the community.

The city says they appreciate his alliance and his advocacy for the Laredo community.

Congratulations to Mr. Reyes on a job well done and I must say, he has a great last name!

