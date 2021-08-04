Memorial honors El Paso shooting victims two years later

EL PASO, TX. (KGNS) - A memorial for the two-year anniversary of the El Paso Walmart massacre was held Tuesday morning at a park near the store where the shooting occurred.

The memorial began with crosses being carried through Ponder Park with the names of the 23 victims who lost their lives on Aug. 3, 2019.

The crosses were then set on stands with flowers, candles and balloons in front.

The memorial, which was hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights, featured speakers calling for action against white supremacy, racism and xenophobia.

