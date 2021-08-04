Advertisement

Memorial honors El Paso shooting victims two years later

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, TX. (KGNS) - A memorial for the two-year anniversary of the El Paso Walmart massacre was held Tuesday morning at a park near the store where the shooting occurred.

The memorial began with crosses being carried through Ponder Park with the names of the 23 victims who lost their lives on Aug. 3, 2019.

The crosses were then set on stands with flowers, candles and balloons in front.

The memorial, which was hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights, featured speakers calling for action against white supremacy, racism and xenophobia.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa
Man accused of running over woman with vehicle
A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
Border Patrol agent involved in accidental weapon discharge
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
A crash was reported.
Accident causes closures on Clark Boulevard

Latest News

Memorial honors El Paso shooting victims two years later
COVID-19 patients to have long lasting effects
State denies Laredo’s request for additional nurses
Amazon Soap Dispenser
Amazon introduces new touchless smart soap dispenser
Amazon Soap Dispenser
Amazon Soap