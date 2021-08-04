Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police revealed the identity of a woman after she lost her life in an accident.

Police say 23-year-old Kimberly Maria Tamez was behind the wheel in a Ford Mustang at the 2800 block of Bob Bullock.

According to reports, there were was another car and a truck involved in the accident and Tamez was allegedly driving at high speeds while it was raining.

”The driver of the Ford Mustang allegedly lost control of the vehicle and geared into oncoming traffic,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “The officers on scene were informed by paramedics that the driver of the Ford Mustang was identified as Kimberly Maria Tamez, 23 years of age, and had passed away due to her injuries.”

Another driver was taken to the closest hospital and the other received medical attention at the scene.

There are currently no charges being brought up as the case is still under investigation by the Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.