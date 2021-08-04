South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas resident is going home a millionaire after hitting the jackpot at an area casino.
The big win happened on Monday, Aug. 2nd at around 7:30 p.m. at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.
Susan of Beeville, Texas was playing the Michael Jackson Progressive Slot Machines and won $1,146,302.92.
Congratulations to Susan on this big win!
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.