South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas resident is going home a millionaire after hitting the jackpot at an area casino.

The big win happened on Monday, Aug. 2nd at around 7:30 p.m. at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.

Susan of Beeville, Texas was playing the Michael Jackson Progressive Slot Machines and won $1,146,302.92.

Congratulations to Susan on this big win!

