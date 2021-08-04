Advertisement

South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino

Susan of Beeville
Susan of Beeville(Lucky Eagle Casino)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas resident is going home a millionaire after hitting the jackpot at an area casino.

The big win happened on Monday, Aug. 2nd at around 7:30 p.m. at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.

Susan of Beeville, Texas was playing the Michael Jackson Progressive Slot Machines and won $1,146,302.92.

Congratulations to Susan on this big win!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa
Man accused of running over woman with vehicle
A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
Border Patrol agent involved in accidental weapon discharge
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
A crash was reported.
Accident causes closures on Clark Boulevard

Latest News

File photo: UISD students
UISD to discuss back to school safety measures
Mayor Pete Saenz presents Federico Reyes with key to the city
Man who reported water issues receives key to the city
Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Eat some cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
County holds immunization clinic
Webb County to hold immunization clinic