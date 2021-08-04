Advertisement

State denies Laredo’s request for additional nurses

COVID-19 patients to have long lasting effects
COVID-19 patients to have long lasting effects
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Laredo requested assistance from the State of Texas to bring additional nurses to the city, similar to what was done during the winter wave of cases.

Unfortunately, Laredo’s request to bring in state nurses was denied.

Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo heard told City Council on Tuesday that the state was looking at other avenues that may help with the local nursing shortage.

But as of now, no state nurses would be coming to Laredo.

