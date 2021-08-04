State denies Laredo’s request for additional nurses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, Laredo requested assistance from the State of Texas to bring additional nurses to the city, similar to what was done during the winter wave of cases.

Unfortunately, Laredo’s request to bring in state nurses was denied.

Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo heard told City Council on Tuesday that the state was looking at other avenues that may help with the local nursing shortage.

But as of now, no state nurses would be coming to Laredo.

