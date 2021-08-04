Advertisement

TxDOT announces alternative lane closures on Highway 359

Loma Alta Subdivision protestors organize to bring attention to lack of access points for...
Loma Alta Subdivision protestors organize to bring attention to lack of access points for residents(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday, a group of residents living in a neighborhood along Highway 359 protested what they’re calling unsafe conditions.

Today, TxDOT responded with a cycle of lane closures that will continue their project in different locations.

The project will continue through September 30th.

Below is a full list of dates, times, and locations for when the new project is set to begin.

TxDOT Traffic Advisory for Highway 359 Project
TxDOT Traffic Advisory for Highway 359 Project(TxDOT)

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
26-year-old Jesus Andres Chapa
Man accused of running over woman with vehicle
A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
Border Patrol agent involved in accidental weapon discharge
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo
Mobile home catches fire in south Laredo

Latest News

Memorial honors El Paso shooting victims two years later
El Paso honors shooting victims two years later
Memorial honors El Paso shooting victims two years later
COVID-19 patients to have long lasting effects
State denies Laredo’s request for additional nurses
Amazon Soap Dispenser
Amazon introduces new touchless smart soap dispenser