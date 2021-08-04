TxDOT announces alternative lane closures on Highway 359
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday, a group of residents living in a neighborhood along Highway 359 protested what they’re calling unsafe conditions.
Today, TxDOT responded with a cycle of lane closures that will continue their project in different locations.
The project will continue through September 30th.
Below is a full list of dates, times, and locations for when the new project is set to begin.
