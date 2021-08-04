Advertisement

UISD to discuss back to school safety measures

File photo: UISD students
File photo: UISD students
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of school is a couple of weeks away and a local school district will be discussing some of the safety measures to protect its students from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the UISD Board of Trustees will meet for a special called meeting where they will meet with the Laredo Health Authority regarding the re-opening of schools.

At last checked, this year, the school district will NOT offer virtual instruction and all students are expected to return to the classrooms.

Dr. Victor Trevino is expected to go over some of the safety protocols to ensure students are safe when they return.

That meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the UISD Boardroom.

