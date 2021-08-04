UISD holds orientation for 90 new teachers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It won’t be just students making their first impression for the first day of school... some teachers will be too.

At UISD’s new teacher orientation, first year teachers with the district were trained on the technology resources available, the support systems in place, and the guidelines to follow on social media.

Some teachers are anxious to see how the first day will go.

“With the introduction of students back into the classroom, I think it’s really going to be an interesting time,” said Steven Hilton, UISD chemistry teacher. “I don’t really know what to expect. I know that a lot of teachers are worried they’re going to have a lot of students not knowing how to communicate, they forgot. But I think we’re going to have a good composition.”

Around 90 new UISD teachers participated in Wednesday’s training session.

