Webb County to hold immunization clinic

County holds immunization clinic
County holds immunization clinic(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With students heading back to school in a couple of weeks, Webb County is advising residents to take advantage of its immunization clinic.

On Wednesday morning the Santa Teresita Community Center will be offering free immunizations that protect against, chicken pox, tetanus, mumps, influenza and COVID-19.

Organizers are advising residents to make sure their child is protected from the diseases before they head back to class.

It’s open for children under the ages of 18 and adults 19 years and older.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5014 US Highway 59.

For more information you can call 956-523-4745 or 956-523-4751.

