Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating an accident at a local warehouse that resulted in the death of a young man.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. when crews were called out to the 13000 block of Unitec for an auto-pedestrian accident involving a forklift.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 20s with traumatic injuries.

The victim was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

