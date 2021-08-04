Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating an accident at a local warehouse that resulted in the death of a young man.
The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. when crews were called out to the 13000 block of Unitec for an auto-pedestrian accident involving a forklift.
The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 20s with traumatic injuries.
The victim was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.
