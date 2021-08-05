7 Day Forecast

Advertisement

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A weak wind shift boundary will slowly edge northward from south Texas. Although this will bring the most numerous showers north of our area, the atmosphere above our part of south Texas will still be quite moist, and scattered showers and thundershowers are likely Thursday. After Thursday, most shower activity will occur with the afternoon sea breeze to our east. With a drier atmosphere and sunnier skies, temperatures will reach around 100F beginning Saturday.

I’m expecting a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers overnight, low in the mid to high 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers, high in the mid 90′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday, high in the upper 90′s. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday through Wednesday, highs around or a little above 100.

