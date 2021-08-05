Advertisement

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

19-year-old Jose Alberto Garcia-Diaz
19-year-old Jose Alberto Garcia-Diaz
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented immigrant who was believed to be gang affiliated.

The arrest happened on Wednesday morning when agents received a tip regarding several individuals walking near the Santa Rita neighborhood.

One of the individuals was identified as 19-year-old Jose Alberto Garcia-Diaz from El Salvador.

Record checks revealed he was a member of the MS-13 Gang and he had prior convictions of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Garcia Diaz and the other subjects were taken into custody for processing.

