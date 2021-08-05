Automakers look into electric vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Automakers including General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the parent of Fiat Chrysler, will aim to make electric vehicles account for up to half of their U.S. sales by 2030.

That’s according to sources who say the targets will be announced at a White House event this afternoon.

The goals are predicated on increased state and federal support for more charging stations, and subsidies to purchase electric vehicles.

Automakers have pledged to make major investments, spending $330 billion combined over the next five years to bring more plug-in models to showrooms.

Currently, electric vehicles only make up about 3% of the total U.S. market.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.