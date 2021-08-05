Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants

Latest News

File photo: Elections Office
Current elections administrator staying through November elections
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
New Yorkers divided over Gov. Cuomo's future