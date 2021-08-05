Corpus man wanted for attempted murder could be in south Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, at approximately 2:14 pm on August 4, 2021, officers were dispatched to a call on the 5900 block of Weber for a disturbance in progress.

During the investigation, the subject started shooting at the officers. One officer was struck multiples times, causing severe injuries.

The suspect, Joshua Powell, is still outstanding. Powell is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Powell is described as a 20-year-old male, stands 5′08″, approximately 155 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Powell, call 911 immediately.

For Chief Markle’s Statement, please see:

https://youtu.be/6vkyiqyTZac

