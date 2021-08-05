Court requests clarification regarding Laredo’s temporary restraining order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz officially signed a declaration of local disaster.

The city cites local non-governmental organizations are overwhelmed with the flow of migrants and are at capacity.

They also said that they’ve filed a request for an emergency hearing asking federal Judge Diana Saldana to rule on a request to a temporary restraining order- halting the busses of migrants from entering Laredo.

This comes as the city now has more than 280 migrants that were brought in and taken to local shelters since Sunday.

On Thursday morning, the court requested clarification on the motion that was filed.

According to court documents, the court determines that further clarification of the city’s suit is needed to ensure a quote “Efficient and correct resolution of this matter”.

Although the city listed a variety of reasons, the city did not state or explain the actual legal basis for its claim.

The city must file a clarification of what they filed on Wednesday no later than Friday by 12 p.m.

Failure to do so could prevent the court’s consideration of the opposed request for the hearing that the city is seeking.

