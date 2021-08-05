Advertisement

Court requests clarification regarding Laredo’s temporary restraining order

Migrantes en Instituto Holding
Migrantes en Instituto Holding(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz officially signed a declaration of local disaster.

The city cites local non-governmental organizations are overwhelmed with the flow of migrants and are at capacity.

They also said that they’ve filed a request for an emergency hearing asking federal Judge Diana Saldana to rule on a request to a temporary restraining order- halting the busses of migrants from entering Laredo.

This comes as the city now has more than 280 migrants that were brought in and taken to local shelters since Sunday.

On Thursday morning, the court requested clarification on the motion that was filed.

According to court documents, the court determines that further clarification of the city’s suit is needed to ensure a quote “Efficient and correct resolution of this matter”.

Although the city listed a variety of reasons, the city did not state or explain the actual legal basis for its claim.

The city must file a clarification of what they filed on Wednesday no later than Friday by 12 p.m.

Failure to do so could prevent the court’s consideration of the opposed request for the hearing that the city is seeking.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Former store employee arrested
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from store

Latest News

Thomas and Friends
“Thomas and Friends” celebrating the return to school
Star Wars Hotel
Disney reveals images for new Star Wars Hotel
Trade Jobs Boom
Trade Jobs Boom
Thomas and Friends
Thomas and Friends
Star Wars Hotel
Star Wars Hotel