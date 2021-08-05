Current elections administrator staying through November elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The search for a new county elections administrator got underway on Thursday.

The elections commission voted to allow Jose Tellez, the current elections administrator, to stay on through the November elections.

Although an interim administrator was considered, the board allowed themselves more time to spread the word.

However, there are certain qualities that the selecting committee will look for candidates to have.

“You want somebody, who’s not only well-versed in election law, but also one that’s going to handle the stress because it’s very compacted,” said Sylvia Bruni. “The elections are compacted and there’s a lot of traffic and sometimes demands that come up at the last minute, more people than expected, you need more ballots.”

In addition to being knowledgeable about the process, the committee will look for someone who’s organized as well.

