Advertisement

Current elections administrator staying through November elections

File photo: Elections Office
File photo: Elections Office(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The search for a new county elections administrator got underway on Thursday.

The elections commission voted to allow Jose Tellez, the current elections administrator, to stay on through the November elections.

Although an interim administrator was considered, the board allowed themselves more time to spread the word.

However, there are certain qualities that the selecting committee will look for candidates to have.

“You want somebody, who’s not only well-versed in election law, but also one that’s going to handle the stress because it’s very compacted,” said Sylvia Bruni. “The elections are compacted and there’s a lot of traffic and sometimes demands that come up at the last minute, more people than expected, you need more ballots.”

In addition to being knowledgeable about the process, the committee will look for someone who’s organized as well.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants

Latest News

LMC
Local hospitals forced to go on diversion
Migrant infant arrives to Laredo critically ill
Migrant infant arrives to Laredo critically ill
Automakers look into electric vehicles
Automakers look into electric vehicles
Target is offering aid for online education to its employees