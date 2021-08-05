Advertisement

Disney reveals images for new Star Wars Hotel

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It will cost you an out-of-this-world price to stay at Disney world’s new and long-awaited star wars hotel.

Disney revealed pricing for its “Galactic Starcruiser Hotel” on Wednesday.

Rates vary depending on the date of your stay and extras, but the pricing model is similar to that of Disney’s cruise ships.

It’s a set price for your stay and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Food and beverages-- except for alcohol-- are included.

A sample cabin rate for two nights at the hotel for four people is $6,000.

Disney calls it a “revolutionary” and Immersive star wars experience.”

The hotel opens next spring.

