Driscoll Health Plan and UISD to hold back to school clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driscoll Health Plan is advising parents to take advantage of its eighth annual back to school immunization clinic.

On Thursday, students will be able to get receive their shots for T-DAP, MCV4, HPV and COVID-19 for those who qualify.

Driscoll health plan will also be giving away free back packs and school supplies while supplies last.

The event is only open to UISD students and will take place at the Bill Johnson STUDENT activity Center located at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers are asking parents to bring their child’s immunization records.

For more information you can contact Driscoll at 728-6330.

