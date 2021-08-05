Advertisement

Driscoll Health Plan and UISD to hold back to school clinic

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driscoll Health Plan is advising parents to take advantage of its eighth annual back to school immunization clinic.

On Thursday, students will be able to get receive their shots for T-DAP, MCV4, HPV and COVID-19 for those who qualify.

Driscoll health plan will also be giving away free back packs and school supplies while supplies last.

The event is only open to UISD students and will take place at the Bill Johnson STUDENT activity Center located at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers are asking parents to bring their child’s immunization records.

For more information you can contact Driscoll at 728-6330.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
The picture shows a pair of handcuffs on a black wooden table.
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from store
Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident
Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident

Latest News

UISD Aquatic center
UISD to tour aquatic center
Road work to affect morning commute
Road project to cause lane closures on Calle Del Norte
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD to tour aquatic center
Road project to cause lane closures on Calle Del Norte
Back to school clinic
UISD to hold back to school clinic