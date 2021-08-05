Advertisement

Houston reinstates mask mandate for city

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From now on, all employees with the City of Houston must wear a mask to work when they are unable to social distance. That includes in restrooms, elevators and offices

However, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s mandate goes against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, mainly where vaccinations are low.

President Biden called on Governor Abbott and seven other governors to do the right thing.

During a press conference, the president said, “If you are not going to help, at least get out of the way of people who are trying to do the right thing.

Governor Abbott has previously said that local governments attempting to impose mask mandates could be fined up to one thousand dollars.

City of Houston Attorney Arturo Michel says that the governor’s order “Exceeds his limited authority under the Texas Disaster Act.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Former store employee arrested
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from store

Latest News

Thomas and Friends
“Thomas and Friends” celebrating the return to school
Star Wars Hotel
Disney reveals images for new Star Wars Hotel
Trade jobs available
Trade Jobs Boom
Thomas and Friends
Thomas and Friends
Star Wars Hotel
Star Wars Hotel