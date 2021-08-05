Houston reinstates mask mandate for city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From now on, all employees with the City of Houston must wear a mask to work when they are unable to social distance. That includes in restrooms, elevators and offices

However, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s mandate goes against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, mainly where vaccinations are low.

President Biden called on Governor Abbott and seven other governors to do the right thing.

During a press conference, the president said, “If you are not going to help, at least get out of the way of people who are trying to do the right thing.

Governor Abbott has previously said that local governments attempting to impose mask mandates could be fined up to one thousand dollars.

City of Houston Attorney Arturo Michel says that the governor’s order “Exceeds his limited authority under the Texas Disaster Act.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.