Investigation leads to bust of thousands of pounds of marijuana and cocaine

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The largest anti-crime task force in the country led to 16 arrests in Laredo.

Laredo police was one of the agencies involved with the task force and images of the take-down against a criminal cell of the Del Noreste Cartel are now being released.

LPD Narcotics and Vice Unit’s collaborated with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies on this effort.

To date, the active phase of this investigation has resulted in the seizure of thousands of pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and money.

