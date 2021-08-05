Advertisement

Laredo Mayor signs Declaration of Local Disaster

The declaration states that CBP is releasing a large number of migrants --many of whom are positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed -- into Laredo
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In response to developments between Laredo’s migrant situation, its hospital capacity, and severe staffing issues, Mayor Pete Saenz officially signed a Declaration of Local Disaster.

The city cites local non-governmental organizations are overwhelmed with the flow of migrants and are at capacity.

They also said that they’ve filed a request for an emergency hearing asking Federal Judge Diana Saldana to rule on a request for a temporary restraining order- halting the buses of migrants from entering Laredo.

This comes as the city now has more than 280 migrants that were brought in and taken to local shelters since Sunday.

“Our fate to resolve this issue is in the hands of the court,” states Mayor Pete Saenz. “We continue to monitor the situation and fast actions are needed, as our City is facing a public health crisis. The influx of bussed migrants will create more issues as our hospitals lack the staff and NGOs are at capacity.”

