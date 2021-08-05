Listed trade jobs surging

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Job listings are 50% above pre-pandemic levels.

According to PeopleReady’s skilled trades division, nearly 400,000 trades jobs were posted between May and June.

Concrete masons topped the list.

The number of postings up more than 900% compared to before the pandemic.

Window glaziers, house painters, electricians, plumbers, and carpenters rounded out the top six.

