Local hospitals forced to go on diversion

LMC
LMC(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we learned on Wednesday from the hospital CEOs, the problem of not having beds available for patients stems from the lack of having nurses available, which leads to an overflow of patients waiting for a room in the ER.

When this happens, the hospitals are forced to go on diversion. It’s a method they use to slow down or even stop ambulances from dropping off patients at their ER.

As CEO of Laredo Medical Center, Jorge Leal explained, they do this in an attempt to stabilize the overflow of patients in their emergency room.

“So basically at that point, the EMS, and we work very closely with Chief Selverio Rodriguez and Chief Heard on this and also with Arturo Garza-Gongora, to make sure that the patient load for the city is distributed evenly, this does not include the private ambulances that still come to our institutions.”

He went on to say that right now, their biggest limitation is having staff to provide the appropriate care for their patients.

