Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for allegedly pulling a gun on a woman.

Laredo Police need your help locating 24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo.

The incident was reported on May 11 when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 4700 block of San Francisco Avenue.

The caller stated that a man by the name of Jesus had pulled a handgun on her.

Officers met with the woman who stated that Vallejo had arrived at the home and demanded that her and her son get out of the car and go into the house.

After refusing Vallejo’s request, he became upset and started banging on the windows, demanding them to get out of the vehicle.

The victim decided to leave the premises at which point Vallejo took out a gun and pointed at her as well as everyone in the vehicle.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.