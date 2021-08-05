Advertisement

Migrant infant arrives to Laredo critically ill

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the worst case scenario local health professionals have feared since the surge of migrants into our community began: a three-month old migrant arrived very ill on a bus.

The infant was transferred to the hospital from the shelter in need of immediate medical care.

After performing x-rays and tests on the child, the baby was was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and needed to be transferred out of Laredo for a higher level of care.

As Laredo health authority Dr. Victor Trevino explained, Laredo is not equipped or prepared to provide this type of care for children.

“We don’t have pediatric intensive care units here locally, so he had to be transferred out... and specifically, this is a migrant child. This is not to say that only migrant children can suffer, any child that suffers this, we do not have a pediatric intensive care unit here in the city, so that is a worrisome to us.”

Dr. Trevino says this is not an isolated case and fears we will continue seeing more infants sick with COVID arriving in our community.

