More rain on the way!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you thought it was safe to wash your car, you might want to think again.

We are going to see some more chances of rain before we shoot back up to those triple digit temperatures.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will be the same on Friday, but those chances of rain will decrease by 30 percent.

Now this weekend, expect nothing but hot and humid conditions, as we see a high of 100 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Temperatures will pick up by a couple of degrees and stay that way.

On Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday of next week, expect nothing but 102 for most of the week.

Looks like teachers are going to see a very hot first day of school.

