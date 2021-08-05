Road project to cause lane closures on Calle Del Norte

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A road project could affect your morning commute for the next few days.

Starting on Thursday, the city’s public works department will be paving the road from Calle Del Norte Road from McPherson Road to Springfield Avenue.

During this time, drivers should expect temporary delays and they are encouraged to find an alternate route.

The project is expected to last until Saturday August seventh.

