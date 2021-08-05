Target is offering aid for online education to its employees

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The company will spend $200 million to provide workers with free undergrad and associate degree programs, as well as certificates in business-oriented majors at select schools, such as the University of Arizona.

The program will be available this fall for more than 340,000 full and part-time students.

Workers can attend classes at more than 40 schools and choose from 250 business programs.

