“Thomas and Friends” celebrating the return to school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Thomas and Friends” is celebrating the back-to-school season by giving away a special-edition Thomas and Friends friendship set.

It’s meant to be a companion to toddlers during their first week of school or daycare.

The special-edition set features five trains, each corresponding to a different day of the week, and offering daily character traits, starting with “bravery” for Mondays.

Parents can enter to win the set online.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.