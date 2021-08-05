Advertisement

“Thomas and Friends” celebrating the return to school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Thomas and Friends” is celebrating the back-to-school season by giving away a special-edition Thomas and Friends friendship set.

It’s meant to be a companion to toddlers during their first week of school or daycare.

The special-edition set features five trains, each corresponding to a different day of the week, and offering daily character traits, starting with “bravery” for Mondays.

Parents can enter to win the set online.

