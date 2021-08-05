UISD prepares to go back to school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amongst all of these developments, many parents are still very concerned about sending their kids back to school.

With the first day of class only weeks away, the Texas Education Agency has ordered instruction to be done in person in the upcoming school year.

The United Independent School District says they are taking the steps necessary to make sure students are safe and are suggesting they keep their face masks on as much as possible,

They have been looking closely at what another border community, El Paso, has done in preparation of their return to school... especially when it comes to children who cannot be vaccinated yet.

Gloria Rendon with the district says this is ultimately a team effort with the community, but they’re being considerate of the needs of everyone, both the students and the staff as well.

“We are recommending that, as well.”

Classes resume on August 16th.

