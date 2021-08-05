Advertisement

UISD to tour aquatic center

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is getting a splash of its newest facility.

On Thursday morning, UISD Administrators and staff will dive into what the new Aquatic Center will look like.

The 49,000 square foot facility will house an eight lane 50-meter pool, a four lane 18 meter adaptive pool, and two to three meter springboards.

The aquatic complex will allow for swim practices and competitions.

This will also allow the district to develop a swimming program for local guppies such as elementary and middle school students.

District officials will tour the aquatic center, which is located at 5208 Santa Claudia Lane, near the SAC.

