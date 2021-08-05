Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash with passengers believed to be undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A van carrying 29 passengers, believed to be migrants, crashed on a south Texas highway, killing ten, including the driver and seriously injuring 20 others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Officials say the van, designed to hold about 15 passengers, was speeding when it failed to make a curve and crashed into a metal utility pole.

“As of right now, it looks like undocumented immigrants, but right now we’re trying to ID everybody, and then we’re going to have to also go through the Mexican Consulate to confirm if they are from out of the country or not,” Sgt. Nathan Brandley from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

An investigation is underway to determine where the van originated and to confirm the identities of the victims.

Authorities are working with the Mexican Consulate.

KGNS has also received the following images from the crash site:

Van crash near Encino, Tx believed to have killed 10 undocumented migrants (KGNS)

