Advertisement

Webb County takes part in 2021 Sheriff’s Association Conference

Webb County takes part in 2021 Sheriff’s Association Conference in San Antonio
Webb County takes part in 2021 Sheriff’s Association Conference in San Antonio(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Sheriff officials took part in the 2021 Sheriff’s Association Conference in San Antonio where they had the opportunity to check out some state-of-the-art equipment that is available to them in the future.

During the conference, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office shared some statistics from 2020 and 2021 with other sheriff’s association members.

Since the beginning of last year, the sheriff’s office has worked investigations that have led to 32 stash houses with over a thousand undocumented people.

They also had 39 human smuggling arrests and 75 undocumented people that were considered deceased; all of which were turned over to Border Patrol.

Furthermore, the department has arrested 95 people for drug smuggling, recovered 63 stolen vehicles and has seized $1,400,358 in cash money.

The law enforcement agency has also apprehended 104 fugitives, worked 85 cases of theft at ranches and seized 81 firearms with 10,000 rounds of ammo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Former store employee arrested
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from store
Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident
Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident

Latest News

City of Laredo Mayor, Pete Sáenz
Laredo Mayor signs Declaration of Local Disaster
Laredo Declaration of Local Disaster
Laredo Declaration of Local Disaster
West Africa Cobra
West African Cobra missing in Texas city
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman
Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash with passengers believed to be undocumented immigrants