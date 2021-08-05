Webb County takes part in 2021 Sheriff’s Association Conference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Sheriff officials took part in the 2021 Sheriff’s Association Conference in San Antonio where they had the opportunity to check out some state-of-the-art equipment that is available to them in the future.

During the conference, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office shared some statistics from 2020 and 2021 with other sheriff’s association members.

Since the beginning of last year, the sheriff’s office has worked investigations that have led to 32 stash houses with over a thousand undocumented people.

They also had 39 human smuggling arrests and 75 undocumented people that were considered deceased; all of which were turned over to Border Patrol.

Furthermore, the department has arrested 95 people for drug smuggling, recovered 63 stolen vehicles and has seized $1,400,358 in cash money.

The law enforcement agency has also apprehended 104 fugitives, worked 85 cases of theft at ranches and seized 81 firearms with 10,000 rounds of ammo.

